Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $16,624.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,755,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,728,037 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

