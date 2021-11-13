Berenberg Bank Raises Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 205

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Agricole dropped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.60) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market cap of £497.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.26.

In other news, insider Ian Edward Clark acquired 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £69,648.15 ($90,995.75). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,899 ($12,933.11). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 42,945 shares of company stock worth $8,061,004.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

