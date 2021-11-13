Berenberg Bank Raises Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 205

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
SBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Agricole dropped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 253.80 ($3.32).
Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.60) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market cap of £497.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.26.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
