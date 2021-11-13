Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCGGY opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.