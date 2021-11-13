Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) EVP Jason T. White Sells 5,280 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

