BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

BGSF opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. BGSF has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $154.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.43.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,998 shares of company stock valued at $406,307. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,356 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in BGSF by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BGSF in the second quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BGSF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BGSF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

