Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.72. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 1,976.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Bio-Path worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

