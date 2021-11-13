Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Purchases $614,350.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BHVN opened at $122.00 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

