Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Purchases $614,350.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BHVN opened at $122.00 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
