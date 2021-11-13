Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG3 Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 155.8% in the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 212.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $3,256,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 82,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BHVN opened at $122.00 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.30.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

