BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. 613,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,840. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.55, a PEG ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $760,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $275,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,712 shares of company stock worth $11,391,985. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $13,579,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

