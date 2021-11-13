BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLFS. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,672.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $48,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,712 shares of company stock worth $11,391,985. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

