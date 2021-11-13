BioLineRx (BLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BioLineRx stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 228,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.06.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.