BioLineRx (BLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BioLineRx stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 228,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioLineRx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BioLineRx worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

