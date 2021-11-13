BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 185.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

