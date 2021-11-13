Bismuth Trading Up 55.3% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $208,252.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 55.3% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003754 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,876,062 coins and its circulating supply is 22,709,874 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

