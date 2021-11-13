Bitcoin Incognito Trading Down 5.9% This Week (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 86.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $82,982.33 and $29.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.