Bitcoin Interest Market Capitalization Tops $46,731.29 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 60.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $46,731.29 and approximately $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $207.07 or 0.00324754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00159049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00101926 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

