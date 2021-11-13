Bitcoin Private Price Tops $3.12 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.12 or 0.00004808 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and $10,919.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.15 or 0.00308640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00102896 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00146748 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

