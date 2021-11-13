Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Hits $3.32 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.32 billion and approximately $144.00 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $175.53 or 0.00269936 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,027.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.85 or 0.01030092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00238383 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,896,164 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.