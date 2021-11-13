BitTube 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,482.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $5,482.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.61 or 0.00411437 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000824 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 326,980,561 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

