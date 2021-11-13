BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.58 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.620 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.90.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.26. 289,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.21 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.19.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $1,611,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,778 shares of company stock valued at $35,590,400. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.