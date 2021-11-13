BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

