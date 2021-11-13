Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Receives $45.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE BVH traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 57,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,919. The company has a market capitalization of $645.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $32.67.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 12,391 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $382,510.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,906. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

