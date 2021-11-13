B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

BME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 584 ($7.63).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 599.40 ($7.83) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 587.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 570.19. The company has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

