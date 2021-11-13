BMO Capital Markets Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

