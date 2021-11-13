BMO Capital Markets Increases Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FRHLF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.59.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.