BMO Capital Markets Increases Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$7.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TOTZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TOTZF opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

