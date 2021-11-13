BMO Capital Markets Raises Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$15.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$12.58 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 85.58.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.