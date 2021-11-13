BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $365,769.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,804.27 or 1.01646659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00050823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00038838 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.33 or 0.00601397 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 898,323 coins and its circulating supply is 897,535 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

