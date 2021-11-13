Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.52.

NYSE:COTY opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.