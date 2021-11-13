Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,167 IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in IAA by 79.2% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,805,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,195 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in IAA by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,888,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IAA by 30.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,866,000 after purchasing an additional 916,493 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,222,000 after buying an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 87.9% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after buying an additional 495,799 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

