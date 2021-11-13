Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $608,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.