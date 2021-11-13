Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $4,031,489. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.21.

Shares of CRL opened at $385.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.04 and a 200 day moving average of $389.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.06 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

