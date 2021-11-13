Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,044,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,555,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,761,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

