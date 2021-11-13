Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 9,319 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICAD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iCAD by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iCAD by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iCAD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

