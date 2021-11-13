Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLX. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, September 27th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.02.

TSE:BLX opened at C$38.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.50. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$33.92 and a twelve month high of C$56.70.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

