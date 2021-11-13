Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.34 and a 12 month high of C$15.96. The firm has a market cap of C$336.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.13.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.