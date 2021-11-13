Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of EPAY traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 577.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $926,031. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

