Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.65 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 287,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.25 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

