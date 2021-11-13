Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BYD. ATB Capital raised Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$256.85.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$212.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$243.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$233.22. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$201.92 and a one year high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

