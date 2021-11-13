Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $364.28

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 364.28 ($4.76) and traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.06). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 384 ($5.02), with a volume of 178,275 shares traded.

BRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 364.71. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.