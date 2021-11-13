Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.22.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF stock opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.19 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.