Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

BMY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,275,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,257,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 143,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

