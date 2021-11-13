Brokerages Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.58.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $260,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock valued at $283,128,100. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

