Brokerages Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce $13.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $15.27 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $6.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $44.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.80 billion to $46.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.79 billion to $55.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after acquiring an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.36. 5,328,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

