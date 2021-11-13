Brokerages Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.58.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

