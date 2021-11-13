Brokerages Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report $327.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $336.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Okta posted sales of $217.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $5.97 on Friday, reaching $261.50. 1,091,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,741. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.70 and its 200-day moving average is $244.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

