Brokerages Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.
Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
