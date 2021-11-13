Brokerages Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.