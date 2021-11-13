Brokerages Expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Post $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

EBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBR stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.