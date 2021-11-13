Brokerages Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

MERC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 62,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $649,972.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 37,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

