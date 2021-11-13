Brokerages Expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report sales of $609.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $635.73 million and the lowest is $559.20 million. Surgery Partners reported sales of $548.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after buying an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

SGRY traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $51.24. 293,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,482. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 3.00. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

