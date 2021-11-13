Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Price Target at C$49.60

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATZ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

ATZ opened at C$52.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.31. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$22.72 and a 52-week high of C$52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total transaction of C$410,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$744,084. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,860.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

